Michael David Estridge Sr.
Indianapolis - Michael David Estridge Sr. 64 of Indianapolis passed away May 06, 2019.
Mike was born on October 01, 1954 in Indianapolis to David Lee Estridge and Vivian Mae (Rhodes) Ripberger. Mike was a 30 year veteran of the Indianapolis Fire Department where he served our community. He was known not only in the local community but throughout the State and throughout the country for his knowledge in fire safety and his true dedication to fire service and saving lives.
Calling will be held at Chapel Rock Christian Church 2020 North Girls School Road Indianapolis, IN 46214 Sunday May 19, 2019 from 3 to 7 pm. Additional calling will be held on Monday May 20, 2019 from 10 to 11 am followed by the funeral service at 11 am. Entombment will be in West Ridge Park Cemetery.
Mike is survived by Lana A. Taylor, and his children; Tricia (Sgt. Joseph) Shepherd, Michael Jr (Renee) and Christopher (Mackenzie) Estridge, his 6 grandchildren and his parents; David Estridge and Vivian Ripberger and a brother; Steve (Tina) Estridge and his three step sisters and brothers.
Flanner Buchanan-Speedway are handling arrangements.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 18, 2019