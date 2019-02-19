|
|
Michael David Lendman
Indianapolis - Michael David Lendman age 54 of Indianapolis passed away suddenly on February 14, 2019. He is survived by his beloved girlfriend of 18 years, Jane Buckley of Indianapolis, son Cody Lendman (Lindsay) of Sheridan, IN, daughter Jessica Lendman of Noblesville, IN, parents Jerry and Marty Lendman of Okeechobee, FL and several loving cousins, Aunts and Uncles. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with family and close friends. Arrangements are being handled by Direct Cremation, Seymour, IN
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 19, 2019