|
|
Michael David Mulcahy
Orlando, Florida - Michael David Mulcahy, 36, of Orlando, Florida, died peacefully at his home on Monday, March 25, 2019.
He was born on December 15, 1982, in Zionsville, Indiana and attended Park Tudor School in Indianapolis. He graduated from the Eller School of Management at the University of Arizona with a degree in Management Information Systems in 2005, where he was president of his fraternity Sigma Alpha Mu. In 2011, he received a master's degree in Information Management from Arizona State University. For over ten years he was employed by the Four Seasons Resorts. He worked in the IT department at the Four Seasons Scottsdale, Four Seasons Santa Barbara, and was Director of Information Technology at Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World at the time of his passing.
Survivors include parents John and RaeAnne Mulcahy of Madison, AL; sisters Lori Kidd (Noel) of San Francisco, CA and Maureen Mulcahy of Portland, OR; brother Mark Mulcahy of Los Angeles, CA; adoring niece and nephew, Annabel and Alex Kidd; beloved dog Murphy; uncles, aunts, cousins and many friends.
Mike is preceded in death by his grandparents Charles and Claire Snyder, Thomas and Ethel Mulcahy, and Uncle David Snyder.
Appropriately nicknamed Big Mike, his presence was always so much bigger than life - big suits, big laughs, big smiles, big favors, big stories and a big heart. Mike lived life to the fullest and epitomized the phrase 'Carpe Diem'. He was a lover of animals, fishing, Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Wildcats, bright colors, and all things related to technology and computers. He was the family grill master and leading scorer at holiday Top Golf sessions.
His ability to fill others with love and laughter will never be forgotten. This world's great loss is heaven's gain. Mike is Awesome. Slàinte.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4:30pm, Monday April 15, 2019 at the Four Seasons Orlando at Walt Disney World.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made in Mike's name to Pets for Vets or the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 9, 2019