Michael Dennis O'Brien
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Dennis O'Brien

Indianapolis - Michael Dennis O'Brien (March 6, 1952 - June 13, 2020) passed away peacefully at home in Indianapolis surrounded by family, from complications related to esophageal cancer. Born in 1952 as the fifth child of thirteen on a family farm in Manawa, Wisconsin, Michael earned a journalism degree from the University of Wisconsin - Madison, where he met his future wife, Jackie Nytes. After graduating, he spent 2 years in the Peace Corps in Northern India as a Dairy Extension Agent, an experience that guided him and helped form his focus on supporting others throughout his life. Moving to Indianapolis in 1978, he worked for the Farm Bureau Co-Op and Elanco, focusing on marketing. In 1988, he and his youngest brother Joel purchased a franchise of a local printing company from another Wisconsin Badger, John Colombe. Through mergers with other family-owned businesses and hard work, they established Printing Partners as one of the top printers in the Indianapolis area, building relationships and forging a corporate identity as a supporter and patron of the Arts.

Those relationships often extended beyond printing, with Michael serving on the Board of Directors of The Indianapolis Ballet, American Pianists Association, Storytelling Arts, and The Indianapolis Violin Competition, as well as the Parish and School Councils at his parish, St. Joan of Arc. He leant his business expertise to chairing numerous fundraisers for local organizations, including French Market and Reverse Raffle at St. Joan of Arc. Known to be an energetic dancer and wonderful host, he and his family opened their home as a homestay experience, providing scores of students from across the world a family while studying in Indianapolis. That generosity extended far beyond his home, as Michael gladly acted as mentor for dozens across his parish and business communities. His focus on sharing his knowledge and the joy he received from the success of those he supported continued through his illness. He is survived by his wife Jackie, his son Patrick, his 6 brothers and 6 sisters, and his mother-in-law Bette.

Visitation will be Wednesday, June 17th from 4pm - 8pm at Crown Hill Cemetery. Funeral will be at St. Joan of Arc Church in Indianapolis, Thursday, June 18th at 10:30am. A Celebration of Life will take place July 4th at St. Patrick's Parish in Lebanon, Wisconsin. Though he loved fresh flowers, donations to the arts organizations he worked with would be a lasting gift.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Crown Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
JUN
18
Funeral
10:30 AM
St. Joan of Arc Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
June 16, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Robert Kennedy
June 16, 2020
May passing time, caring friends and loving memories, work gently through the coming days to help comfort his family.
Gerald Zore
June 16, 2020
I am sad that Indy has lost someone who cared immensely about this community, especially the arts. His kind and generous heart will be missed. Hugs to Jackie and family.
Barbara Duke Sams
Friend
June 16, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Stephanie Whitmore
June 16, 2020
So sorry for your loss, Jackie and family. I know this will leave a huge hole in your heart and life. My prayers are with you for God's comfort.
Dan Gushee
Neighbor
June 15, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Terri Hutchison
Family
June 15, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. I only knew Michael for about 8 months, but in that time I learned that Michael had a passion for the Arts.
Before I started working at printing partners , my friend Mindy would talk about the plays and how Michael loved them. Mindy would invite us to the plays and We would run into Michael there. I never had an interest or even seen a play or ballet in my life until recently. I now love going to plays and musicals and I can see why Michael had such appreciation for the theater. I will always think of Micheal now when I go to the theater. I though Michael was going to pull through and beat his cancer. Then the other day my friend said he did not have very long, I was shocked and so sad. Its so sad to hear that he passed so soon. My memories of Michael, what I love about him, when he came into work he would always smile and nod or say good morning! When he left at the end of the day he would say goodnight.
Praying for his family and friends.
Lynn Oakes
Coworker
June 15, 2020
May our Creator provide strength, consolation and many joyous memories of a life truly well lived
Dee Enrico-Janik
Friend
June 15, 2020
I had the privilege of meeting Michael on the 4th. of July in 2015. I brought my Grandma to the celebration and he made her feel very welcome and went out of his way to talk to and include her. She could not remember his name, but talked often about "that good-looking, nice man" who treated her so well. My condolences to Jackie and family. Prayers for God's peace and comfort to you.
Irene Rosier
Acquaintance
June 15, 2020
Kate and I are grateful to have known Michael. Our thoughts are with Jackie and his family as they hold Michael now in their thoughts and memories as well as forever in their hearts. A good man has left us with footprints in the sands of time that show a generous and exemplary life well-lived.
Kurt Flock
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved