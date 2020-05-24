Michael Douglas
Indianapolis - Michael L. Douglas, 66, passed away May 23, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Care, Indianapolis. www.simplicityfuneralandcremationcare.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 24 to May 27, 2020.