Michael Duane Sullivan



On Tuesday, July 14, 2020, Michael Duane Sullivan passed away at the age of 71 from complications with COPD. Mike was born in Indianapolis and graduated from Northwest High



School in 1967. He enlisted in the US Navy and served two years in the Vietnam War. After serving, he earned his journeyman as a tool and die maker from Wallace Expanding Machines. Mike worked for Allison's Engine/Transmission for 45 years before retiring in 2018. Mike was formerly married to Marsha Condre and they raised two children, Michael Brett and Mandy Sullivan (Gilbert). Later in life, Mike was remarried to Holly Sullivan.



For those that knew Mike, he was always a kid at heart and enjoyed many fishing trips to Canada with his great friends from work and enjoyed taking his children to Superbowl parties in Vegas and playing craps. He was an avid poker player, pool player, fisherman and loved his Harley motorcycles. Over the years, Mike enjoyed playing softball, traveling, watching his daughter play sports and was a huge fan of his son's drag racing hobby. He was a loving grandfather and the proud grandpa cheering at ball games. Mike and Holly enjoyed their time together riding his bike and fishing at the lake.



Michael is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Jackie Sullivan. He is survived by his wife Holly, his siblings Marcia, Lloyd, Keith and Jeff Sullivan, his son Brett (girlfriend Valerie) and daughter Mandy (husband Rodney) and his grandchildren Avery, Owen and Jackson, as well as his close friend, Rusty Spinks.



Due to Covid 19 circumstances and honoring Mike's requests, a private funeral was held by his family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you honor Mike with a cold one and remember your time together with him.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store