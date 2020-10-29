1/1
Michael F. Arnold Dds
1955 - 2020
Michael F. Arnold, DDS

Indianapolis - Michael F. Arnold, age 65, of Indianapolis, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. He was born on Friday, October 28, 1955. He was a 1974 graduate of Southport High School, and a 1978 graduate of IU, also graduating from IU School of Dentistry in 1982. Mike was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church who practiced dentistry for 32 years, having had an office on the southside of Indianapolis. He was also a member of the ADA, the Indiana District Dental Society, and the Perry Dental Study Club. He was an avid golfer, and enjoyed playing at local country clubs and travelling around the world to pursue his hobby. Travelling to Hilton Head with family and friends held a special place in his heart. Mike loved supporting IU basketball as well as cheering on the Colts. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, former patients, staff, dental colleagues, and golfing buddies.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years: Ann Arnold, of Indianapolis, son: Eric (Christine) Arnold of Bargersville; daughter: Alicia (Mark) Bethel of Wirral, England; grandchildren: Lucy and Max Arnold; brother-in-law: Randy (Brenda) Irwin of Indianapolis; as well as several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents: Frederick and Mary Ann Arnold.

Private funeral and burial services will be held with a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church, 6111 Shelby St., Indianapolis, IN. 46227, and Joy's House, 1615 Castle Ave., Indianapolis, IN. 46227. Arrangements have been entrusted to Singleton & Herr Mortuary.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Singleton & Herr Mortuary
7602 Madison Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46227
(317) 648-2378
