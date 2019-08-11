|
Michael Francis Troy
Phoenix - Michael Francis Troy, age 78, died on August 3, 2019. Mike was the son of the late Helen and Edward J. Troy and was preceded in death by his loving brother, Jim Troy. In 1958 Mike graduated from Scecina Memorial High School in Indianapolis, Indiana.
A native of Indianapolis and graduate of Indiana University with a B.S. in marketing, Mike was a team member of the Indiana University swim dynasty under coach "Doc" Counsilman. He was a world record holder in three events. At the 1960 Olympics in Rome, Mike won an individual gold medal in the 200 meter butterfly and swam on the gold medal 800 meter freestyle relay, both in world record times. He was featured on the August 1960 Sports Illustrated cover.
After college, Mike proudly served his country as a Naval officer in the Underwater Demolition Team, precursor to the elite SEAL teams (UDT/SEALs). He was nominated for a Silver Star for valor in combat in Vietnam.
Mike was elected to the International Swimming Hall of Fame in 1971 and was a charter member of the Indiana University Athletic Hall of Fame. He coached in Coronado and Walnut Creek, California before moving to Arizona in 1990 to coach the Tempe Rio Salado Swim Team. He served as the National Director of the USA Paralympic swim team as well as Chairman of the International Section of the Olympic Committee and Vice President of the American Swimming Coaches of America.
In 1996 Mike founded the Gold Medal Swim School in Chandler, Arizona with 3 students and a dream that every child would learn to swim…over a half million lessons later his dream and legacy live on. In 2004, he was named National Teacher of the Year by the United States Swim School Association. In 2004 Mike purchased the Smokey Row Family Swim Club in Carmel, Indiana which is currently operated by his niece and nephews.
Mike is survived by his wife, Suzanne, step-son Matt Benedict as well as his niece and nephews. In retirement, Mike and Suzanne enjoyed entertaining family and friends at their beach home in Puerto Penasco, Mexico.
A private funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Indianapolis followed by a graveside service with military honors at Crown Hill Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held in Mesa, Arizona for family members and by invitation. Coats and ties are strictly forbidden. Casual attire, please. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Michael F. Troy may be made to the UDT-SEAL Association at https://udtseal.org/donate; mailed to 1619 D Street, Virginia Beach, VA; or by phone (757) 363-7490.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 11, 2019