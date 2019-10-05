|
|
Michael G. Barksdale
Fishers - Michael G. Barksdale, 61, Fishers, passed away Sept. 22, 2019. He retired from WISH TV as Senior Accounting Executive. Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Artis Barksdale. Survivors include: wife, Kelly; sons, Steven Williamson, Michael "Justin", Aaron, and Sean Barksdale; father, Eugene Barksdale; sisters: Dawn Barksdale, Lisa Barksdale, and Kim (Floyd) Lewis; Uncle Bo; and many other extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Fri., Oct. 11, 2019 from 11am-1pm at East 91st Street Christian Church, 6049 E 91st St., Indianapolis, IN 46250, with funeral services immediately following at 1pm. Extended obituary may be found at www.FlannerBuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019