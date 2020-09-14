Michael G. WettigIndianapolis - Michael G. Wettig, 72, went to heaven on September 13, 2020 to be with his wife and parents. He was born on January 14, 1948 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late George and Mary Wettig. He was a member of St. Roch Catholic Church and retired from AT & T. Survivors include his daughters, Tanya Mullins and Lisa Wettig; son-in-law, Albert Mullins; sisters, Catherine Walters and Margaret Teachout; granddaughter, Leia Moore; great-grandchildren, Aryanna Mullins and Ayden Moore; and the mother of his children, Darlene Hampton. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Wettig. Funeral Services will be on Thursday, September 24 at 1 p.m. in Lauck & Veldhof Funeral Home with visitation prior from 11 to 1 p.m. Burial: Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.