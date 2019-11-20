Services
Ellis Mortuary
1503 Columbia Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202-1193
(317) 955-1193
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ Church Apostolic
6601 N. Grandview Drive.
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Church Apostolic
6601 N. Grandview Drive.
Michael J. Hooks

Michael J. Hooks Obituary
Michael J. Hooks, 64, Indianapolis, passed away November 17, 2019. He was a member of Christ Church Apostolic. Michael was the owner of Resurrection Towing Co. and Royal Asphalt.

Homegoing Celebration for Michael will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00am at Christ Church Apostolic, 6601 N. Grandview Drive., with visitation there from 9:00am until service time.

Survivors include his loving wife, Susan Kong Hooks; daughter, Qiana Hooks; son, Matthew Smith; sister, Cynthia G. Hooks; 3 grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

Burial will be at Washington Park North. Final arrangements entrusted to Ellis Mortuary.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
