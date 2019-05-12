|
Michael J. Lentz, 69 passed away May 7, 2019 following a long illness.
Mike graduated from Arlington High School in 1967 where he was a fiercely competitive wrestler. Mike was a proud union plumber and pipe fitter, avid golfer, published author, and a pilot.
Mike is survived by his son Ryan J Lentz Sr, and Grandson Ryan J Lentz Jr and Granddaughter Kassidy M. Rakestraw.
Mike will be cremated with a private ceremony for family. Memorial contributions for a scholarship which Mike was an instrumental part in may be made to the
www.watercolorsocietyofindiana.org
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 12, 2019