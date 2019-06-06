|
Michael J. Vlantis
Indianapolis - 89, passed away May 29, 2019. He was born January 24, 1930 to the late John Michael and Catherine Vlantis. Mike was a graduate of Arsenal Tech High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and received his Bachelor's Degree in Business from Butler University. Mike retired as Deputy Director for the EEOC, Memphis, TN. Mike married Patricia R. Smith, and she preceded him in death February 16, 2015. He was a member of All Souls Unitarian Church, a volunteer YMCA coach for football and basketball, a Warren Little League coach and umpire and a local union rep. for the American Federation of Government Employees. Mike loved theater and traveling with his wife, Pat.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at All Souls Unitarian Church, 5805 E. 56th St., Indianapolis, IN 46226.
Mike is survived by his sons, John Michael and William Stuart Vlantis; and sister, Janice Yvette Vlantis-England. A granddaughter, Virginia Thistle Vlantis; and a sister, Janet Yvonne Sauer, preceded him in death. Memorial contributions are suggested to All Souls Unitarian Church. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Washington Memorial Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 6, 2019