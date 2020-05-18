Michael John Thompson
Greenwood - Michael John Thompson, 61, of Greenwood, Indiana passed away May 10, 2020. He was born April 16, 1959 in Beech Grove, Indiana. He graduated Howe High School in 1977.
He is survived by his life partner, Dawn M Davis. His children John M Thompon and Amanda N (Benjamin) Schenck. He has 5 grandkids. Michael also has 1 sister and 4 brothers, many nieces and nephews.
He is also know as Michael McCrackin, Indy's Official Leprechaun. This proclamation was signed March 17, 1991 by William H Hudnut III, Mayor. Michael, for decades, never missed a Parade, Canal Greening or Shamrock Run Walk. He worked with local TV stations, radio, and sports teams. He visited children wards at hospitals, nursing homes, and worked with many charities through the years.
There will be a Celebration of Life in the very near future.
Donations may be made to American Lung Association.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 18 to May 19, 2020.