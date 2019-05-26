|
Michael Joseph Sinsko
Indianapolis - Michael Joseph Sinsko, 76, of Indianapolis, IN passed away on May 22, 2019. Michael was born in Chicago, IL on February 16, 1943 to parents, Michael and Jean (Pajkos) Sinsko. He earned his bachelor's degree from Loyola University, his master's degree from Eastern Illinois University and his doctorate degree from Notre Dame. Michael worked as an Entomologist for the Indiana State Department of Health for 36 years, retiring in 2011. He was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, the Peace Corp. and the Indiana Vector Control Association. He enjoyed Notre Dame Football, the Chicago Cubs, fishing, camping, and was a strong supporter of his sons in Boy Scouts and sports when they were younger.
Michael is survived by his wife of 42 years, Eleanor Gene (Wilkins) Sinsko; sons: Matthew Michael Sinsko (Rita) and Mark Leslie Sinsko (Annette); grandchildren: Amelia and Luke Sinsko; siblings: Louise Boren (Steve) and Cynthia Wright (J.D.); nieces and nephew: Nancy Alperson (Gary), David Boren, Jennifer Marek (Darren) and Elizabeth McNally (Justin); great-nieces and nephews: Brian and Kevin Alperson, Anastasia Marek and Ben and Patrick McNally.
Friends may call from 4pm until 8pm, Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan- Broad Ripple, 1305 Broad Ripple Ave., Indianapolis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 4625 N. Kenwood Avenue, Indianapolis. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Peace Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared online at flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 26, 2019