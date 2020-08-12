1/1
Michael Kastner
1936 - 2020
Michael Kastner

Noblesville - Michael Edward Kastner passed away in his sleep, in the quiet morning of August 5, 2020, in his home in Noblesville, Indiana.

Mike, born May 2, 1936, to Agnes and Karl Kastner in Cleveland, Ohio, is survived by his wife and love of his life, Maureen; his children: Michael Jr. (Linda), David (Leslie), Judy (Tom), Peggy (Shawn) and Patrick (Beth); as well as his pride and joy, his grandchildren: Allison (Troy), Nicole (Jacob), Megan, Sam, Daniel, Joshua, Noah and Henry.

Mike graduated from St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland. He earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Detroit as well as a master's degree in industrial engineering from Cleveland State University.

In his long career as an engineer and manager, Mike worked for NASA, General Electric and Thompson Consumer Electronics, working to create everything from landing gear for jet aircraft to light bulbs to television tubes. His colleagues remember him as a highly regarded leader who cared deeply for those who worked for him.

A devout member of the Roman Catholic faith, Mike served on the Pastoral Council and as a lector for Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Noblesville. Throughout retirement until early this year, Mike volunteered at the St. Vincent de Paul Center in Noblesville, helping distribute food and household items to those in need.

Mike loved to read, amassing enough books to fill a library in his home, on subjects ranging from gardening to spy fiction, architecture to ancient history, and, of course, railroads. He also loved to build things. He constructed a grandfather clock that still chimes precisely every fifteen minutes, three decades after he built it. He completed countless home improvement projects, both in his own home and those of his children. Mike never quite finished his HO scale model railroad layout but leaves it detailed with intricate bridges, buildings, mountains and streams.

His greatest joy was his family, the foundations of which were built upon his love and devotion to them. The structure he created - strong enough to weather even his loss - lives on in those he loved. He was a good man, a true engineer, a devoted husband and the best father one could ask for.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul of Noblesville in Mike's name at www.svdpnoblecause.com

Condolences: www.randallroberts.com




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
1 entry
August 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
Randall & Roberts Funeral Home - Logan St.
