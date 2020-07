Or Copy this URL to Share

Indianapolis - age 57, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Michael was born June 9, 1963 in Indianapolis. He graduated from Cardinal Ritter High School in 1981. He attended St. Michael's Catholic Church. Michael is survived by his wife Pam Matheny, cousins Michele Cattalier and Marc Matheny.









