|
|
Michael Koehl
Danville, Indiana - Michael Francis Koehl, 64 of Danville, formerly of Indianapolis, passed away August 5, 2019. He was born February 2, 1955 to Paul Anthony and Lovada (Schmitt) Koehl who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Herman Koehl, Mary "Sis" Kortzendorf, Paul David Koehl, John Frederick Koehl, Tom Lawrence Koehl and Sueanne Marie Smith. He is survived by his siblings, Rose Wallner, Ted Louis (Betty) Koehl, Daniel Joseph (Jane) Koehl, Paula (Dennis) Dummel, William Murray Koehl, Edward Gerrard Koehl and Christine (Jim) Pate.
Services for Michael are 1pm Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Usher Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call from 11am until the time of services on Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at usherfuneralhome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 7, 2019