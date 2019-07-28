Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East
10722 E. Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
6:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East
10722 E. Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN
Michael L. Baker


1958 - 2019
Michael L. Baker Obituary
Michael L. Baker

Indianapolis - Michael L. Baker, 61, of Indianapolis, IN passed away July 24, 2019. Michael is survived by his siblings, Cheri (Steve) Riley, Steve Baker, and Terri (Jay) Cain and many beloved nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington St. Indianapolis, 46229 on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 3-6PM with funeral services beginning at 6PM. For more information visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 28, 2019
