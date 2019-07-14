|
Michael L. Droese
Carmel - Michael L. Droese, 74 of Carmel, passed away at his home Friday, July 12, 2019. Michael was born June 20, 1945 in San Mateo, CA to the late Leland and Alice Droese. He was a graduate of the University of California-Santa Barbara and served as an officer in the US Navy from 1968 to 1970. Michael spent nearly his entire career working for RCA Corporation, following the brand through its many mergers and acquisitions and ultimately retired from TTE Corporation in 2010.
Michael was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. He was an avid golfer who most enjoyed spending time with family, especially his children and grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, July 16 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church where eulogies will begin at 10:45. Family and friends are invited to gather from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Monday, July 15 at Flanner Buchanan-Carmel, where a prayer service will be held at 7:30 pm.
Michael is survived by his loving wife of 49.5 years, Denise (Biancalana) Droese; children, Michael Droese Jr. (Amie), Mark Droese (Annie), Bianca Kelly (Ryan), Anne Haudrich (Darryn); grandchildren, Finn and Will Droese, Callahan and Rowan Kelly, Nolan and Avery Droese; brothers, Douglas Droese (Renee) and Richard Droese.
The family would like to thank the many physicians, nurses and medical staff who cared for Michael over his courageous six-year battle with cancer, especially his kind and committed caregiver, Linda Scruggs.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Merciful Help Center 1045 W. 146th Street, Suite A. Carmel, IN 46032 or Little Sisters of the Poor 2345 W. 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46260. Please visit flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 14, 2019