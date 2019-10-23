Services
Grinsteiner Funeral Home
1601 E New York Street
Indianapolis, IN 46201
(317) 632-5374
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Forest Manor Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses
4809 E. Raymond Street - South Hall
Indianapolis - Michael L. Edwards, 76 of Indianapolis passed away last Friday. Michael was devoted to his family, friends and faith. In addition to his daughters, Michael is survived by a host of loving family and friends.

Memorial Services will be held, Friday, October 25, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Forest Manor Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses at 4809 E. Raymond Street - South Hall.

Expressions of care and concern and a complete obituary may be viewed at:

www.grinsteinerfuneralhome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
