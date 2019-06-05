|
Michael L. Jacobs
Westfield - Michael L. Jacobs, 56 of Westfield, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019.
Family and friends are invited to gather from 12:00 noon until 2:00 pm Friday, June 7 at Flanner Buchanan-Hamilton Memorial Park, where a celebration of life will begin at 2:00 pm.
Mike is survived by his children, Amber M. Baire and Jordon M. Jacobs; granddaughter, Lylah M. Jacobs; brother, James Jacobs.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 5, 2019