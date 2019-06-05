Services
Flanner Buchanan – Hamilton Memorial Park
4180 Westfield Rd.
Noblesville, IN 46062
(317) 896-9770
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Hamilton Memorial Park
4180 Westfield Rd.
Noblesville, IN 46062
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Hamilton Memorial Park
4180 Westfield Rd.
Noblesville, IN 46062
Michael L. Jacobs

Michael L. Jacobs Obituary
Michael L. Jacobs

Westfield - Michael L. Jacobs, 56 of Westfield, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019.

Family and friends are invited to gather from 12:00 noon until 2:00 pm Friday, June 7 at Flanner Buchanan-Hamilton Memorial Park, where a celebration of life will begin at 2:00 pm.

Mike is survived by his children, Amber M. Baire and Jordon M. Jacobs; granddaughter, Lylah M. Jacobs; brother, James Jacobs.

Please visit flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 5, 2019
