1/1
Michael L. "Mickey" Powell
1939 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael L. "Mickey" Powell

Indianapolis - Michael L. "Mickey" Powell

Loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and past president of the PGA of America passed away on November 8, 2020 at the age of 81. Mickey was born on June 17, 1939 to the late Arnold and Christine Powell. He was a graduate of Ben Davis High School and Indiana Central College.

Mickey is survived by his beloved wife, Diana Jones Powell; his brother, Jerry Powell; children, Tiffany Jensen (Chris), Tammy Harvey (Brad), Tori Ward (Greg), Stacey Fowler (Ben), Marla Satterfield and Michelle Parks (Patrick); 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Nicklaus Children's Healthcare Foundation, Golden Bear Plaza, East Tower, 11770 U.S. Hwy 1 #308, North Palm Beach, FL 33408 (https://give.nicklauschildrens.org/)





Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
ARN Funeral and Cremation Services - Zionsville
11411 N Michigan Road
Zionsville, IN 46077
317-873-4776
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved