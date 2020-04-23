|
|
Michael L. Snorden
Indianapolis - Michael L. Snorden, 75, transitioned to Eternal Life on April 18, 2020. Services are private at this time. A member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, he served as the President of the Usher Board and chaired the Rev. R. T. Andrews Scholarship Fund. He attended Indiana University, Bloomington, where he became a member of the Alpha Chapter of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., and Butler University. He was an honorably discharged Army veteran who served as a Chaplain's assistant. He retired from Eli Lilly & Company after 37 years. He leaves to cherish precious memories his wife, Beverly (Rice) Snorden; daughter, Indea and son, Michael Snorden, II; brother, Phillip (Lorraine) Snorden, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Final arrangements entrusted to Stuart Mortuary. Guest register and condolences may be directed to stuartmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020