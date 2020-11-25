Michael "Butch" Lee Frazee, Sr.
Indianapolis - Michael "Butch" Lee Frazee Sr., 80, of Indianapolis, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. He was born on July 29, 1940 in Indianapolis to the late John H. and Clementine J. Frazee.
Butch always lived life to the fullest and was a devoted and loving husband, dad, papaw, brother and uncle. He enjoyed boating, hunting, snowmobiling and playing bocce; he never missed "annual deer camp" in Sullivan, IN. Butch was a life-long member of Holy Cross Catholic Church serving on parish council, finance council and co-chairing the annual food basket program. He went on seven mission trips to Honduras and always brought things for the children, it was a medical trip but he always made it so much more. Butch was active in the Italian Heritage Society and the Msgr. James M. Downey, Knights of Columbus, Council 3660. He had an entrepreneurial spirit and owned five grocery stores at one time and later was active in the construction business. Butch was always available to give a helping hand and his legacy is people as he never met a stranger. He will truly be missed.
Survivors include his loving wife, Carol (Lewis) Frazee; children, Mike (Shannon) Frazee Jr., Mark (Carol) Frazee, Steve (Carrie) Frazee and Teresa (Bobby) Grimes; brother, Ronald "Joe" (Barbara) Frazee; sister-in-law, Lucille Frazee; grandchildren, Nicole (Jeremy) Frazee, Michael (Erika) Frazee III, Jim Frazee, Beau (Lesley) Frazee, Rae Lynn (Ivan) Howard, Natasha Frazee and Amanda (Travis) Smith; 22 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, John H. Frazee; mother and step-father, Clementine Frazee Brown and Clyde Brown; brothers, John H. Frazee Jr. and Donald F. (Vera) Frazee; infant sisters, Charlotte Marie and Mary Martha Frazee; and grandsons, Dustin Grimes and Stephen Frazee.
Family and friends will gather on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 11:30 to 1 p.m. in St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, (550 N. Rural St.) where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. following visistation. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery.
Memorial contributions have been suggested to Horizon House, 1033 E. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46202.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Lauck & Veldhof Funeral & Cremation Services. To order flowers or leave an online condolence, please visit www.LauckFuneralHome.com