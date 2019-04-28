|
Michael Lee Reeb
Grand Rapids, MI - Michael Lee Reeb, age 79, of Grand Rapids, previously of Speedway, IN for 30 years, passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Grand Rapids Home for Veterans. The son of Charles & Eleanor (Siegle) Reeb, he was born on September 07, 1939 in Columbus, OH. Michael was a proud U.S. Army Veteran, who loved his country. He retired from Marathon Electric and Chef Pantry. Mike was preceded in death by his parents; Surviving are his loving wife, Marilyn F. Reeb; children, Michaele (Darin) Demarest and Mark (Heather) Reeb; grandchildren, Colton Demarest, Abby Demarest, Madelynn Reeb and Brooklynn Reeb and brother, Tim D. Reeb MD. Per Mike's wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be at a later date at Grand Rapids Home for Veterans. A private graveside service will be held at Oaklawn Cemetery, IN. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Grand Rapids Home for Veterans. To sign Michael's online guestbook or send a message of condolence, please visit; www.NeptuneSociety.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 28, 2019