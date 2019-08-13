Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Michael Lynn Platt Obituary
Michael Lynn Platt

New Palestine - Michael Lynn Platt of New Palestine died August 9, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at the age of 70.

He was born February 9, 1949 in Shelbyville, IN to the late Robert and Laura Jean Platt.

He graduated from Shelbyville High School. He served his country in the United States Air Force during Vietnam. Working as a Locksmith, he retired from Naval Avionics/Raytheon in 2007.

A sports fan, he enjoyed watching the Colts, IU, and was a fan of basketball especially the days of Bobby Knight. An avid fisherman, he enjoyed his trips to Brookville Lake.

Michael is survived by his wife of 27 years Cheryl Marie Platt; daughter Tamara McClain Jordan and Kimberly (Rick) Webb; step-son Kyle (Jessica) May; grandchildren Tyler, Trinity and Teagan McClain, Payton Dodd, Hunter Webb, and Jacob and June May, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his son Aaron Platt, brothers Larry and Stephan Platt, and his parents.

Visitation will be held Thursday, August 15 from 11 AM to 1 PM at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington, Indianapolis. Funeral Services will be held 1 PM. Burial with military honors will follow at Washington Park East Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to Riley Children's Foundation, 30 S Meridian St #200, Indianapolis, IN 46204 or the American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W Bryn Mawr Ave, Chicago, IL 60631.

To leave a memory for the family visit FlannerBuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 13, 2019
