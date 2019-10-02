Resources
Whitestown - Michael Mull, 78, of Whitestown, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019.

Michael was born on March 29, 1941 a son of the late Reid Mull and Dorothy (Thompson) Barkalow. He graduated from Ben Davis High School in 1959, and went on to earn his Master's Degree in Social Work. He was the owner and operator of Brownsburg Guidance and Counseling Center, LLC. He was an avid sports fan, his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts, Indiana Pacers and Purdue Boilermakers. Survivors include his daughter, Theresa Mull of Carmel and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents. Family and friends will gather Friday, October 11, 2019 for visitation from 11am until time of memorial services at 1pm at Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Care, 125 W. Sycamore St. Zionsville, IN 46077. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to the , 115 W. Washington St #1180-South, Indianapolis, IN 46204 or the , 6500 Technology Center Dr. #100, Zionsville, IN 46077.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 2 to Oct. 10, 2019
