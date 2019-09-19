|
|
Michael Neal
Greenville - Michael W. Neal, 72, husband of Kay R. Neal, of Greenville, passed away, Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Mike was born October 18, 1946 in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was the son of the late Hoy O. Neal and Virginia Brown Neal. On the personal side, Mike was actively involved in his children's athletic activities. He coached their basketball teams and was an active spectator and fan of their travel soccer teams. Advisory work provided many travel opportunities to China, Thailand, and Korea, as well as many resort areas in the United States. Mike used his financial skills in service to God. He was a member of Ladue Chapel Presbyterian Church while living in St. Louis. He served on the Presbyterian Pension Board and Missouri Foundation for Health. Mike enjoyed basketball from his youth to adulthood, he credits basketball with helping with his education. He also enjoyed golf and fly fishing. Mike was the first in his family to attend college, and was privileged to receive an undergraduate degree from Dartmouth College, Hanover, NH, and his MBA from Amos Tuck, the Business School at Dartmouth. Even in poor health, Mike and his wife Kay were able to travel to Darmouth in June 2019 to attend the 50th reunion of his undergraduate degree. Mike was a member of the SAE fraternity, and enjoyed traveling to other colleges while playing Dartmouth basketball. Mike retired from Emerson Electric in St. Louis, where he oversaw the benefit plan investments. Fourteen years earlier, he had retired from Eli Lilly & Co in Indianapolis, where he was involved with management of Lilly's pension and 401 K investment programs. Ten of the 30 years, Mike was associated with Eli Lilly, he spent in New York City with Elizabeth Arden, (owned by Lilly at the time.) Retirement allowed Mike and his wife to spend the winters in Delray Beach, Florida, and they had just moved from St. Louis to their new summer mountain home in the Cliffs near Greenville, SC. Declining health did not give Mike adequate time to enjoy the beautiful surroundings of the South Carolina Upstate. In addition to his loving wife of 43 years, he is survived by a son, Andrew Neal (Melissa) of Carmel, Indiana; a daughter, Elizabeth Neal of St. Louis, Missouri; four grandchildren that he loved dearly, Matthew, Bennett, Lauren and Lucy; a sister, Madelyn Glidden (Larry), and a brother in-law, Ray Day.
The visitation will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Second Presbyterian Church, at 7700 N. Meridian Street, Indianapolis, IN 46260 with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 1990 Augusta St # 600, Greenville, SC 29605, or to the Friends of Dartmouth Outing Club, house renovation project of Class of 1969, Dartmouth College, 6016 McNutt Hall, Hanover, NH 03755. Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019