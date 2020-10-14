1/1
Michael P. Ryan M.D.
1949 - 2020
Michael P. Ryan MD

Indianapolis - Michael Patrick Ryan MD

71, of Indianapolis passed away October 13, 2020. He was born March 2, 1949 the son of the late Charles Treece and Rose Marie Ryan. Doctor Ryan was a 1971 graduate of Indiana University and a 1975 graduate of the Indiana University Medical School. He was a professor of medicine at the Indiana University School of Medicine and was a doctor of internal medicine at the Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center where he impacted many future physicians through the teaching clinics and ward rotations. Teaching and interacting with his patients was his true calling. He cared deeply about each individual person and selflessly dedicated his time and knowledge to both patients and students. Dr. Ryan loved bicycle riding, RV camping with friends, I.U. basketball and soccer and was a life long dog lover and owner. He had a special place in his heart for his lap dog Harley who will be awaiting the possibility of infinite snuggles at the end of the rainbow bridge. He is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Candice Ryan; daughter, Tristyn Ryan; brother, Timothy Ryan and his wife Frances Hollowell-Ryan. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday October 16, 2020 at Conkle Funeral Home, Speedway Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to the Indianapolis Humane Society or the Indiana University Foundation in honor of Dr. Michael P. Ryan.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
October 14, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Shannon Wheeler
October 14, 2020
So sorry for your loss ! We know you loved him fiercely Tristyn
Stacy Gillen
Friend
October 14, 2020
Candy -I’m so sorry. Many thoughts and prayers. Dave Nagel
Dave Nagel
Friend
