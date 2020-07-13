1/1
Michael P. "Mike" Sweeney
1956 - 2020
Michael "Mike" P. Sweeney

New Palestine - Michael "Mike" P. Sweeney, age 63, of New Palestine, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Community Hospital East. He was born in Indianapolis on October 11, 1956 to Jerry C. and Shirley L. (Bartholomew) Sweeney. During high school, Mike met his future bride, Kathy Gaughan, when they were sixteen while working at McDonald's in Fairfield, Connecticut. He graduated from Fairfield Prep High School in 1975 and married Kathy on November 6, 1976 in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Mike worked for Western Electric before going into telecommunications at Eli Lilly, where he retired in 2009. Mike was a volunteer for Warren Township Fire Department and a past member of Little Flower in Indianapolis. He enjoyed bowling, playing poker, going to the casino and working outside. He loved his family and his dog, Dexter. Mike's granddaughters were a very special part of his life.

Mike is survived by his wife, Kathy Sweeney of New Palestine; mother, Shirley Sweeney of Lawrence; children, Timothy (Brandi) Sweeney of Carlock, IL and Katie Trennepohl of Pendleton; two granddaughters, Emma Sweeney and Kaylee Trennepohl; brother, Daniel Sweeney of New Palestine; sisters, Maureen Sweeney of Lawrence and Carrie (Scott) Lamb of Beech Grove; sister-in-law, Ann (Gary) Michek; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Sweeney; parents-in-law, John and Ann Gaughan; sister-in-law, Nancy Sweeney; and brothers-in-law, Daniel Gaughan and Jack Gaughan.

Celebration of Life Gathering will be Friday, July 24, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory, 1484 W. US Hwy. 40, Greenfield, IN 46140.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made by mail to the Juvenile Diabetes, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281, American Heart Association, 300 S. Riverside Plaza, Ste 1200, Chicago, IL 60606-6637, or Friends of Indianapolis Animal Care Services Foundation, Inc., 7399 N. Shadeland Ave. #117, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46250. Friends may share a memory or condolence at www.erleweinmortuary.com.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 13 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Celebration of Life
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Erlewein Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Erlewein Mortuary
1484 W. US Hwy. 40
Greenfield, IN 46140
(317) 467-4918
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
