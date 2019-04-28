Services
Flanner Buchanan - Oaklawn Memorial Gardens
9700 Allisonville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 849-3616
Calling hours
Saturday, May 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Michael P. Waddell
Michael P. Waddell

Fishers - Michael Paul Waddell, 67, of Fishers, IN, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, April 14, 2019. Michael was born on October 29, 1951, to parents John H. and Mary A. (Menduni) Waddell. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army, spending a year and a day in Viet Nam. He was a member of VFW Bruce Post #1146, St. Clair Shores, MI.

In the 70's and 80's, Michael was a disc jockey at several Fort Wayne nightclubs, where he was very popular and enjoyed a large following. Later in life, he became a realtor, putting his magnetic personality to work.

Michael was a loving, generous, and devoted husband and father. He was very charming, loved music, loved to talk to people, and was a friend and mentor to those that knew him. He also was an avid sports fan, who loved the Cincinnati Reds and the Dallas Cowboys.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John Waddell. He will be lovingly missed by his wife of 39 years, Dr. Cynthia Waddell; son, Michael Waddell, Jr.; nephew, John H. Waddell; niece, Janice Sutton; and many loving extended family members and friends.

Calling will be held from 12 noon to 2 PM, Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens (Connor Suite), 9700 Allisonville Rd., Indianapolis, where funeral services will begin at 2 PM. Entombment will be in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to , 11550 N. Meridian St., Carmel, IN, 46032. You are invited to share condolences at www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 28, 2019
