Michael Patrick Greene
Indianapolis - After an acute illness, Michael Patrick Greene passed away surrounded by family on July 9, 2019.
Mike was born July 11, 1954 in Minneapolis MN. He grew up and raised his family in Indianapolis. He was proud to be a veteran and served in the Navy straight out of high school. He graduated from the police academy in 1984 and served the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for 26 years, including the SWAT team and the mounted patrol. He was deeply motivated to protect and serve and he loved his job.
He met his loving wife, Marilyn in 2009. They married in a private ceremony in Gatlinburg, Tennessee surrounded by the beautiful mountains on October 30, 2012. They have enjoyed many great jokes, trips, meals and shows together. He was devoted to Marilyn and she brought him so much joy.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held on Tuesday July 16 at the FOP Hall on 1525 Shelby St, Indianapolis, IN 46203 at 4:00pm. Immediately following will be a reception for visitation.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 14, 2019