|
|
Michael Peter Shebek
Indianapolis - Michael Peter Shebek left us for his eternal home on October 18th, 2019 at the age of 89. Mike was born in Northampton, MA to Nikol and Staze Szsibak who immigrated from Russia thru Ellis Island in 1907. He was the 8th of eight children. Mike graduated from Worcester Polytechnic Institute as an electrical engineer where he was also an outstanding athlete. In 1999 he was proudly inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame in 3 sports: Baseball, Basketball and Football, the first individual to accomplish this in the school's history. As a Junior he was selected to play baseball for the St. Louis Cardinals and 50 years later, the WPI football team continued to use a play named after him, called the Shebek Series.
After college, Mike earned his pilot's license and learned to fly a single engine airplane.
Mike met the love of his life, Mary Lorene Bergen in Cleveland, Ohio where the two were married in 1962. They moved and settled in Indianapolis, IN in 1963. Mike was an entrepreneur his whole life. He was instrumental in installing the first sound systems in several Indianapolis high schools. Later, he started a company, Transactions, which provided video and technical services to companies including Eli Lilly and Walker Research. In 1979 he became president and later owner of Automatic Pool Covers, Inc., bringing a new industry to Indiana and the Midwest.
Throughout his long life, Mike's true passion was baseball. where he coached, mentored and had a life-long impact on the lives of hundreds of youths. Mike is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary Bergen Shebek, daughters Lori Boone (John), Nancy Opel (Dwayne), son Michael J. Shebek (Kati), and 7 wonderful grandchildren, Morgan Boone, Jason Boone, Rachel Opel, Laura Opel, Elliot Shebek, George Shebek and Oliver Shebek. Visitation will be Sunday October 27th, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, 9700 Allisonville Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46250 with a service immediately following. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Peyton Manning Children's Hospital. Condolences: FlannerBuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 21 to Oct. 24, 2019