Michael Plunkett
Jamestown - Michael G Plunkett, 65 of Jamestown, IN, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 in Methodist Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
He was born May 20, 1953 in Crawfordsville, IN, son of Melvin and Allene (Shofner) Plunkett. Mike married Diana Cochran on October 21, 1972.
He graduated from Granville Wells in 1971 and worked for Allison Transmission/GM for 35 years. He attended the Church of God of Prophecy. Mike loved God, his wife, his kids, grandkids and he loved his farm.
Mike was an incredible husband, amazing father and a loving grandfather.
He is survived by his faithful and loving wife of 46 years, Diana Plunkett, mother, Allene Plunkett, sons, Brian (Rachel) Plunkett, Jason (Brittany) Plunkett and Dustin (Amanda) Plunkett, grandchildren, Brady, Grant, Gabriel, Caleb and Lauren, brother, Patrick Plunkett and sisters, Phyllis (Todd) Stevens and Anna (Robert) Tunin.
He was preceded in death by his father, Melvin and his sister, Nancy (Charles) Riley.
Family and friends will gather Friday, May 10, 2019, 3:00-8:00 p.m. at the Church of God of Prophecy, 8 W. Elm St., Jamestown, IN. An additional visitation will be held Saturday, May 11, from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Mike will be laid to rest in the Old Union Cemetery, Jamestown.
The Plunkett family was blessed with an additional 15 years of Mike's life because of an organ transplant. The family would like to encourage everyone to please become a donor so others can be blessed with life like they have been.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 9, 2019