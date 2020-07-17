Michael R. Crowe



Michael R. Crowe went to be with Jesus on Monday July 13, 2020. He was born December 23, 1941 in Indianapolis, IN. Mr. Crowe accepted Jesus Christ as his savior when he was 10 years old at Tuxedo Park Baptist Church in Indianapolis. He earned his Eagle Rank and God and Country Award from Boy Scout Troop 1 sponsored by Tuxedo Baptist Church. Mr. Crowe lived in Valdosta, GA since 1987. He was a member of the Park Avenue United Methodist Church.



Mr. Crowe was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Robert and Virginia Anne Crowe and by his brother, Richard Morris Crowe.



Mr. Crowe graduated from Warren Central High School in Indianapolis. Michael carried The Indianapolis Star for five years and won a college scholarship that he used to earn his Bachelor and Master degrees from Purdue University. He earned his Doctorate degree from the University of Minnesota.



Mr. Crowe was a math and history teacher in both Monticello and Lafayette Schools in Indiana. He was a guidance counselor at the Lindberg Middle School in St. Louis county, Missouri. Mr. Crowe was a personnel assistant at Control Data Corporation in Minneapolis, MN. Here he found his interest in conducting educational research. He was an educational researcher at The Ohio State University's National Center for Research in Vocational Education.



His primary research interest was studying how high school students transferred academic (school) knowledge to workplace skills. Mr. Crowe retired as Director of Institutional Research Emeritus from Valdosta State University, GA.



Michael was a Sunday school teacher and a Boy Scout leader. He was also an adult leader for the youth from Park Avenue United Methodist Church on their mission trips. He enjoyed reading, photography, traveling, collecting knives, and walking on beaches.



Mr. Crowe leaves behind two daughters, Debbie Wagoner (John Yaggy) and Tammy Gravitt; a son-in-law, Brian Gravitt; and a granddaughter, Mallory Gravitt



Mr. Crowe wanted to use this opportunity to urge anyone who has not accepted Jesus Christ as their Savior to visit a church of his/her choosing to hear about the words and works of Jesus.



Music Funeral Services will handle the funeral arrangements. A graveside service, conducted by Rev. David Tart, will be held at 3:00 pm Friday July 17, 2020 at Riverview Memorial Gardens.









