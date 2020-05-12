Michael R. Due
1979 - 2020
Michael R. Due, Ph.D.

Greenwood - Michael R. Due, Ph.D., of Greenwood died peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, May 9, after a long and courageously fought battle with a chronic illness. Mike was born on August 13, 1979 in Indianapolis to Dan and Susan Due. He graduated from Center Grove High School and then Indiana University with a B.S. in Psychology. He continued his education at Icahn School of Medicine at Mt. Sinai in New York where he obtained his Ph.D. in Neuroscience. Mike continued his academic study as a Post-Doctoral Fellow at Indiana University School of Medicine. He then went on to work at Eli Lilly and Company in Indianapolis and finally returned to academia as an Associate Professor at Stark Neuroscience Research Institute. Mike was passionate about the clinical biomedical research relevant to clinical pathology and translational research. He authored publications, taught courses, implemented clinical trials and received many awards related to his years of scientific study.

Mike deeply loved his wife, children, family and his many friends. To know Mike was to love him, and he was truly a friend to all. He was one of the best ones out there, and his infectious laughter and compassionate nature will be forever missed. He was a gifted artist and music lover. His favorite hobbies were spending time with his girls and fishing. He enjoyed camping and hiking the outdoors and mountains. You could find Mike relaxing on the beaches of Sanibel Island, Florida with a sunburn on his skin and a fishing pole in his hand.

Mike is survived by his loving wife of 17 years Monica (Christen) Due, daughters Lily and Elie Due, parents Dan and Susan (Landrum) Due, and brother Stephen and Candice (Caudill) Due, all of Greenwood. He is also survived by his Uncle Jim and Jill (Coutz) Due of Chicago, Illinois, Jim and Aunt Martha (Landrum) Boyd of Danville, Kentucky and Mark and Aunt Marian (Landrum) MacDonald of Lexington, Kentucky. He has an extended family of cousins residing in Kentucky and Oregon.

Arrangements are entrusted to G.H. Herrmann Funeral Home. Because of the current COVID-19 restrictions, the service will be for immediate family only on Thursday, May 14, at 1:00pm. For anyone wishing to view the service, it will be available on live stream on the G.H. Herrmann Funeral Homes Facebook page and can also be accessed as a recorded version after. Family and friends will gather this summer to have a proper celebration of Mike's life. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Lily and Elie Due Educational Trust at 1701 Library Blvd., Ste. E, Greenwood, IN, 46142-1567.

His family thanks the dedicated medical staff and healthcare providers at Community Health, St. Francis Hospital and IU Health Hospital who cared for Mike.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
Celebration of Life
MAY
14
Service
01:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 787-7211
May 12, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
May 12, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Martha StClair
Friend
