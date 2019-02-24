Services
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
(317) 848-2929
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
325 E Carmel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ Church Cathedral
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael McConnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael R. McConnell


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Michael R. McConnell Obituary
Michael R. McConnell

Carmel - Michael R. McConnell, 67, of Carmel, passed away Monday, January 28, 2019. Mike was born July 19, 1951 in Des Moines, Iowa to the late Werner and Juanita McConnell. He was a 1981 graduate of St. Louis College of Pharmacy.

Mike retired in 2006 from Eli Lilly and Co. after 25 years where he worked in sales and marketing. He also founded his own company, National Notification Center. The center notified pharmacists and others in the drug industry of any drug recalls. Mike served as a board member for the Indianapolis Symphonic Choir, the Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre and AlphaNet.

Family and friends are invited to gather from 4:00 to 7:00 pm Friday, March 1, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Carmel. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Christ Church Cathedral, Indianapolis.

Mike is survived by his wife of 45 years, Cindy; sons, Andrew (wife, Meghan) and Luke (wife, Rebecca); grandchildren, Vera and Marian, James, Tommy and Miranda. Mike is also survived by his 6 siblings.

The family wishes to express their thanks and gratitude toward staff at Wellbrooke of Carmel and the Transitions Hospice team.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Indianapolis Symphonic Choir or . Please visit flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Carmel
Download Now