Michael R. McConnell
Carmel - Michael R. McConnell, 67, of Carmel, passed away Monday, January 28, 2019. Mike was born July 19, 1951 in Des Moines, Iowa to the late Werner and Juanita McConnell. He was a 1981 graduate of St. Louis College of Pharmacy.
Mike retired in 2006 from Eli Lilly and Co. after 25 years where he worked in sales and marketing. He also founded his own company, National Notification Center. The center notified pharmacists and others in the drug industry of any drug recalls. Mike served as a board member for the Indianapolis Symphonic Choir, the Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre and AlphaNet.
Family and friends are invited to gather from 4:00 to 7:00 pm Friday, March 1, 2019 at Flanner Buchanan-Carmel. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Christ Church Cathedral, Indianapolis.
Mike is survived by his wife of 45 years, Cindy; sons, Andrew (wife, Meghan) and Luke (wife, Rebecca); grandchildren, Vera and Marian, James, Tommy and Miranda. Mike is also survived by his 6 siblings.
The family wishes to express their thanks and gratitude toward staff at Wellbrooke of Carmel and the Transitions Hospice team.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Indianapolis Symphonic Choir or . Please visit flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 24, 2019