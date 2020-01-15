|
|
Michael Ray Cooper
Indianapolis - Michael "Michael Jr." Ray Cooper, Jr., 55, of Indianapolis, passed away on January 11, 2020. He was born on November 5, 1964 in Indianapolis to Michael R. Cooper, Sr. and Marjorie (Richards) Cooper.
He was a member of the Bass Anglers Sportsman Society. He proudly served his country in the United States Army 105th MI Battalion.
He loved large mouth bass fishing, his time spent in Fyffe, Alabama, and watching the Dallas Cowboys. He worked for C & W Die for 24 years.
Mike leaves behind to cherish his memory, his mother, Marjorie Cooper; two daughters, Abigail Cooper and Beth Cooper; three grandchildren, Annaleigh, Caleb, and Oaklyn; sister, Deborah (Todd) Elsey; and a host of extended family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Michael R. Cooper, Sr.; brother, Robert Thomas Cooper and his grandparents.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, January 20, at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home, 1605 S. State Road 135, with visitation from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. He will be laid to rest in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020