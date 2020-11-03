1/1
Michael Ray Stout
Carmel - Michael Ray Stout, 73, passed away on October 29, 2020 from a long and painful illness that finally took his life. Mike graduated from Purdue in 1974, with a BA in communications. He loved life to the fullest; drove fast; his favorite hobby was restoring classic cars, and was always willing to help a friend or neighbor.

His brother John Allen Stout, and sister, Maxine Helburn (Fred) are his only surviving siblings. His parents Max Gilbert, Sr. and Blanche Catherine Stout, his brothers Max Gilbert, Jr., Roger Lee, and sister Sharon Marie Meacham, preceded him in death.

Due to the Covid Virus, we regret there will be no viewing. Services will be held later in Bunker Hill, WV. We would like to thank all our friends and neighbors for their comfort and support during this very sad time. We will be forever grateful to all the staff an nurses from Paradigm Heath for their great care and support.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 3 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Leppert Mortuary & Crematory Services - Carmel Chapel
900 N. Rangeline Road
Carmel, IN 46032
317-846-2091
