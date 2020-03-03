|
Michael Ray Tarpley
Indianapolis - Michael Ray Tarpley, 64, of Indianapolis passed away on February 28, 2020.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 4-8PM at Flanner Buchanan—Floral Park, 425 N. Holt Rd. Indianapolis, Indiana 46222. A funeral service will be held the following day, Friday, March 6, 2020, at 11AM at the funeral home. Michael will be laid to rest in Floral Park Cemetery. For a full length obituary, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020