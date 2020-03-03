Services
Flanner Buchanan – Floral Park
425 North Holt Road
Indianapolis, IN 46222
(317) 241-9311
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Floral Park
425 North Holt Road
Indianapolis, IN 46222
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Flanner Buchanan – Floral Park
425 North Holt Road
Indianapolis, IN 46222
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Tarpley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Ray Tarpley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Ray Tarpley Obituary
Michael Ray Tarpley

Indianapolis - Michael Ray Tarpley, 64, of Indianapolis passed away on February 28, 2020.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 4-8PM at Flanner Buchanan—Floral Park, 425 N. Holt Rd. Indianapolis, Indiana 46222. A funeral service will be held the following day, Friday, March 6, 2020, at 11AM at the funeral home. Michael will be laid to rest in Floral Park Cemetery. For a full length obituary, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Floral Park
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -