1/1
Michael Reid Hurley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Reid Hurley

Michael Reid Hurley, 72, passed away peacefully at home on August 18, 2020, after nearly a year-long battle with glioblastoma. He was born on December 13, 1947, in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo N. and Mary E. Hurley and his brother John P. Hurley.

Michael is survived by his loving wife of over 51 years, Ann Bardy Hurley, and his daughters, Joanna Hurley-Graf (Carl) of Carmel, Indiana, Sharon Connor (Daniel) of Brentwood, Tennessee, and Monica Espey (Bradley) of Brentwood, Tennessee. He was blessed with 9 grandchildren: Charles, James, Anna, Eileen, Elizabeth, Michael, Summer, Anastasia and Abigail, who all adored him. He is also survived by loving extended family and friends, nieces, nephews, and sisters.

After graduating from Latin School of Indianapolis, he enrolled in St. Meinrad Seminary for a short time before leaving to pursue his degree from Purdue University. He received dual degrees in mechanical and electrical engineering and later went on to earn his master's degree. He and Ann moved to Michigan shortly after they married in 1969 and then later to Frankfort, Illinois, before relocating to Hendersonville, Tennessee in 1987.

Michael worked for R.R. Donnelley and Sons for thirty years. After retiring from Donnelley, he started a handyman company and spent his "retirement" helping others with their home projects. His love for home improvement was felt by many and passed on to his daughters. Michael was known for his love of nature and especially enjoyed McCormick's Creek State Park in Indiana, where their family vacationed frequently.

His life was full of laughter and Michael was probably most well-known for always having a joke or two at the ready and took great pride in making others smile. Michael lived a blessed life with his family and loved ones. His compassion, quick wit, and friendship will be greatly missed by many.

Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Hendersonville on Monday, August 24 at 1:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family will be donating a bench in his name to McCormick Creek State Park. Please contact the family for more information.

Please sign the Guestbook for the family.

Crawford Mortuary & Crematory, 615-254-8200




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 21 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Crawford Mortuary & Crematory
2714 Grandview Avenue
Nashville, TN 37211
(615) 254-8200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved