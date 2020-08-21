Michael Reid Hurley



Michael Reid Hurley, 72, passed away peacefully at home on August 18, 2020, after nearly a year-long battle with glioblastoma. He was born on December 13, 1947, in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo N. and Mary E. Hurley and his brother John P. Hurley.



Michael is survived by his loving wife of over 51 years, Ann Bardy Hurley, and his daughters, Joanna Hurley-Graf (Carl) of Carmel, Indiana, Sharon Connor (Daniel) of Brentwood, Tennessee, and Monica Espey (Bradley) of Brentwood, Tennessee. He was blessed with 9 grandchildren: Charles, James, Anna, Eileen, Elizabeth, Michael, Summer, Anastasia and Abigail, who all adored him. He is also survived by loving extended family and friends, nieces, nephews, and sisters.



After graduating from Latin School of Indianapolis, he enrolled in St. Meinrad Seminary for a short time before leaving to pursue his degree from Purdue University. He received dual degrees in mechanical and electrical engineering and later went on to earn his master's degree. He and Ann moved to Michigan shortly after they married in 1969 and then later to Frankfort, Illinois, before relocating to Hendersonville, Tennessee in 1987.



Michael worked for R.R. Donnelley and Sons for thirty years. After retiring from Donnelley, he started a handyman company and spent his "retirement" helping others with their home projects. His love for home improvement was felt by many and passed on to his daughters. Michael was known for his love of nature and especially enjoyed McCormick's Creek State Park in Indiana, where their family vacationed frequently.



His life was full of laughter and Michael was probably most well-known for always having a joke or two at the ready and took great pride in making others smile. Michael lived a blessed life with his family and loved ones. His compassion, quick wit, and friendship will be greatly missed by many.



Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Hendersonville on Monday, August 24 at 1:00 pm.



In lieu of flowers, the family will be donating a bench in his name to McCormick Creek State Park. Please contact the family for more information.



Please sign the Guestbook for the family.



Crawford Mortuary & Crematory, 615-254-8200









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store