Michael Sergi
Michael Sergi

Bargersville - Michael T. Sergi, 89, of Bargersville, IN passed away on Saturday September 12, 2020 at SouthPointe Healthcare Center in Indianapolis, IN.

He had been a police officer for the Indianapolis Police Department for twenty years, and was the event coordinator for the Fraternal Order of Police #86 in Indianapolis for ten years. A service will be conducted on Friday September 18, 2020 at 1PM at Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center, 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN and will be live-streamed for family and friends to connect at www.swartzmortuary.com/obituary/michael-sergi. Please use Firefox Internet or Google Chrome for optimal viewing. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 11AM till service time at the mortuary. Due to COVID-19 mandates facial covering or mask are required for those attending. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Indianapolis, IN. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information at 317-738-0202.








Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
11:00 AM
SEP
18
Service
01:00 PM
Swartz Family Community Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Swartz Family Community Mortuary
300 South Morton Street
Franklin, IN 46131
(317) 738-0202
