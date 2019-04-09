|
|
Michael "Mike" Shepherd
Indianpolis - Michael "Mike" Shepherd, 67 of Indianapolis passed away April 3, 2019. He was born to Lester and Mary Shepherd, November 9, 1951 in Indianapolis.
Mike served 4 years in the United States Air Force and he worked for the Indianapolis Post Office for 46 years.
He loved leatherwork, fishing, collecting baseball cards, watching the Pacers, Colts and Cubs and spending time with his daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren.
Mike is survived by his daughter Leslie (Garry) Bray; His three grandchildren Elijah, Allie and Ian Bray; his two brothers David (Dana) Shepherd and John (Beverly) Shepherd; his two sisters Janet (Earsel) Rogers and Debbie (Terry) Hunter and several nieces and nephews.
Mike was proceeded in death by his parents Lester and Mary Shepherd, his wife Janet Evans Shepherd and Daughter Carrie Ann Evans DeVore.
A celebration of life will be held April 13, 2019 at 10 am at Friendswood Baptist Church in Camby.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 9, 2019