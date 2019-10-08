|
|
Michael Shikany
Indianapolis - 97, of Indianapolis, passed away October 6, 2019. He was born June 16, 1922 in Michigan City, Indiana, son of Assad and Latifa Ossy Shikany. Mike was known as the "Mayor of Downey". He was a Master Sergeant serving in the U. S. Army for 23 years, retiring in 1964, and also working for Indiana Surgical for 23 years, retiring in 1987. He was a member of Little Flower Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus Fatima Council. Mike is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Pauline Erb Shikany, daughters Marie Shikany, Paula Shikany, son Father Paul Shikany, sister-in-law Martha Roesch, brother-in-law Erwin Erb, and a beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Thursday, October 10 at St. Paul Hermitage, from 2 - 4 pm and Friday, October 11 at Feeney Hornak Shadeland Mortuary, from 4 - 8 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be at Little Flower Catholic Church, Saturday, October 12 at 11 am, with visitation an hour before the mass. Entombment will be at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials in Mike's name may be made to Little Flower Catholic Church or St. Paul Hermitage. Mike leaves a legacy of never meeting a stranger, always lighting up a room when he entered and living life to the fullest. Tributes may be made at www.feeneyhornakshadeland.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2019