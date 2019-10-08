Services
Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary
1307 North Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
(317) 353-6101
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
St. Paul Hermitage
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary
1307 North Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Little Flower Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Little Flower Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Shikany
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Shikany


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Shikany Obituary
Michael Shikany

Indianapolis - 97, of Indianapolis, passed away October 6, 2019. He was born June 16, 1922 in Michigan City, Indiana, son of Assad and Latifa Ossy Shikany. Mike was known as the "Mayor of Downey". He was a Master Sergeant serving in the U. S. Army for 23 years, retiring in 1964, and also working for Indiana Surgical for 23 years, retiring in 1987. He was a member of Little Flower Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus Fatima Council. Mike is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Pauline Erb Shikany, daughters Marie Shikany, Paula Shikany, son Father Paul Shikany, sister-in-law Martha Roesch, brother-in-law Erwin Erb, and a beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Thursday, October 10 at St. Paul Hermitage, from 2 - 4 pm and Friday, October 11 at Feeney Hornak Shadeland Mortuary, from 4 - 8 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be at Little Flower Catholic Church, Saturday, October 12 at 11 am, with visitation an hour before the mass. Entombment will be at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials in Mike's name may be made to Little Flower Catholic Church or St. Paul Hermitage. Mike leaves a legacy of never meeting a stranger, always lighting up a room when he entered and living life to the fullest. Tributes may be made at www.feeneyhornakshadeland.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now