Michael Smith



Indianapolis - Michael Lee (Mike) Smith of Indianapolis (Speedway) passed away on December 4, 2020 at the age of 82. He was born in Indianapolis on March 10, 1938 to Michael H. and Lillian Smith. Mike attended St. Patrick's Grade School, graduated from Arsenal Technical High School in 1956, and served in the Marine Corps after high school. He worked for the Ford Motor Company and retired from Indiana National (J.P. Morgan Chase) Bank as a financial officer in 1999. Mike studied Manufacturing Production, Purchasing, and Inventory Control at Purdue University - Indianapolis. Mike was married to Mary Jo Riedy from Speedway on April 15, 1967 and is a member of St. Christopher Catholic Church. Indiana Memorial Funeral & Cremation Care is entrusted with the arrangements.



Mike is survived by his siblings Alice Kay King and Anita Sullivan; his children, Kevin Smith, Karen Ballinger (Smith), James Smith (Kassie Nulliner); and four grandchildren, Morgan Ballinger, Jake Ballinger, Taylor Ballinger, and Rylan Smith. He is preceded in death by his parents Michael and Lillian Smith; his wife Mary Jo Smith (Reidy) and sister, Jean Siple.



In retirement, Mike enjoyed taking his restored 1941 Oldsmobile to car shows. Much of his life was dedicated to community service. Mike is the recipient of the Sagamore of the Wabash Award in addition to two Distinguished Hoosier awards, and is a Kentucky Colonel. He received the Hanson H. Anderson award in 2008 and the George F. Hixson Fellowship award in 1996. He wrote the purchasing procedures for the Pan Am Games held in Indianapolis in 1987 and led an effort to renovate the Soap Box Derby Hill. Mike was passionate about auto racing and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mike served as Vice Chairman and Supervisor of the Technical Committee for the United States Automobile Club (USAC), Indy Racing League, and the NTT Indycar Series for many years.



Viewing to be held Monday, December 7, 2020 at Conkle Funeral Home, 4925 W. 16th St., Speedway, IN 46224 from 4pm to 8pm.



Mass to be held Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at St. Christopher Parish, 5301 W. 16th St. Speedway, IN 46224 at 10am followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, 2446 S. Meridian St., Indianapolis, IN









