Michael "Mike" Sweeney
New Palestine - Michael "Mike" P. Sweeney, age 63, of New Palestine, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Community Hospital East. He was born in Indianapolis on October 11, 1956 to Jerry C. and Shirley L. (Bartholomew) Sweeney. During high school, Mike met his future bride, Kathy Gaughan, when they were sixteen while working at McDonald's in Fairfield, Connecticut. He graduated from Fairfield Prep High School in 1975 and married Kathy on November 6, 1976 in Bridgeport, Connecticut.
Mike worked for Western Electric before going into telecommunications at Eli Lilly, where he retired in 2009. Mike was a volunteer for Warren Township Fire Department and a past member of Little Flower in Indianapolis. He enjoyed bowling, playing poker, going to the casino and working outside. He loved his family and his dog, Dexter. Mike's granddaughters were a very special part of his life.
Mike is survived by his wife, Kathy Sweeney of New Palestine; mother, Shirley Sweeney of Lawrence; children, Timothy (Brandi) Sweeney of Carlock, IL and Katie Trennepohl of Pendleton; two granddaughters, Emma Sweeney and Kaylee Trennepohl; brother, Daniel Sweeney of New Palestine; sisters, Maureen Sweeney of Lawrence and Carrie (Scott) Lamb of Beech Grove; sister-in-law, Ann (Gary) Michek; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Sweeney; parents-in-law, John and Ann Gaughan; sister-in-law, Nancy Sweeney; and brothers-in-law, Daniel Gaughan and Jack Gaughan.
The family is planning a celebration of life gathering for Mike on a later date. Please check Mike's obituary on the website www.erleweinmortuary.com for updates after the social gathering restrictions have been lifted.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made by mail to the Juvenile Diabetes, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281, , 300 S. Riverside Plaza, Ste 1200, Chicago, IL 60606-6637, or Friends of Indianapolis Animal Care Services Foundation, Inc., 7399 N. Shadeland Ave. #117, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46250. Friends may share a memory or condolence at www.erleweinmortuary.com.
Arrangements are being handled by Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory in Greenfield.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020