Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Michael Travis Hancock Obituary
Michael Travis Hancock

Brownsburg - Michael Travis Hancock

34 of Brownsburg passed away on April 18, 2019. He attended IU Kokomo for nursing obtaining his RN BSN degree. He most recently worked at Plainfield Correctional Facility and prior Brownsburg Meadows. He had a passion for motorcycles, baseball, family, and more than anything his two babies. Travis is survived by his two children; daughter Elsie Sue and son Jaiden Ray both of Brownsburg; his mother Jeanna Hancock of Cicero, his father Ray Hancock of Anderson, maternal grandmother Mary King of Cicero, two sisters, Lisa Hancock (Ian Keesling) of Pendleton and Kelli Rupe of Brownsburg and two nieces, Madisen Rupe of Brownsburg and Layton Maudlin of Pendleton along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Matthews Mortuary in Brownsburg. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm Thurs. April 25, 2019 at Matthews Mortuary, Brownsburg, with a celebration of life service there at 7 pm. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 23, 2019
