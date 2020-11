Or Copy this URL to Share

Michael W. Gates 62, of Indiana passed away November 1,2020. Born In Rapid City, SD December 22, 1957. Survived by Mother Donna Gates, Wife Dorthy Gates son Michael Gates II and four grandchildren brother and sister.









